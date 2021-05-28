Advertisement

Last chance! City of Laredo survey coming to a close

If you have not taken part in the city’s survey, you still have a chance to do so and win some free prizes in the process
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have not taken part in the city’s survey, you still have a chance to do so and win some free prizes in the process.

The City of Laredo is reminding the public to participate in its public input survey which focuses on key service areas related to the 2021-2022 fiscal budget.

The goal is to engage the community and receive feedback on some of their needs. These results will then be used as a tool to inform City Council on budgetary decisions for the next fiscal year.

The survey is available in both English and in Spanish and the deadline to complete is Monday, May 31st.

Those who fill it out will have a chance to win bicycles and H-E-B gift cards.

For more information, you can click here for the Engish survey or here for the Spanish one.

