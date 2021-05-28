Advertisement

Local organization plans city’s first Pride Month parade

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With June being Pride Month, a local advocacy group is putting together several events to celebrate.

Gateway City Pride Association, a new local non-profit, will honor the month long tribute to the LGBTQ plus community with a number of activities.

President Jorge Quijano tells us they are partnering with organizations like Laredo Film Society and Pet Lovers Paradise to host fun events throughout the month of June.

“We have the official kick off next Thursday, June 3rd at Culture Beer Garden at 7 p.m., so those who want to get a little sneak peek,” said Quijano. “Everyone is more than welcome to go and attend. It’s free and open to the public, the admission, and yea just go enjoy and see what’s in store for everyone for the month of June.”

All these events will lead up to the first pride parade and festival in the city, which is set for Saturday, June 26th.

The theme this year is “Homecoming Pride Rally” since they’re inviting Laredoans who live out of town to come and celebrate.

For more information you can visit gatewaycitypride.org.

