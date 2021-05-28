Advertisement

Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 murder

Norberto Adame Rivera
Norberto Adame Rivera(KGNS)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man found guilty for killing a man and injuring another will face 20 years in prison.

Norberto Adame Rivera was sentenced to 20 years for the murder of Jose Juan Martinez on Friday.

Back in 2018, Rivera shot and killed Martinez at the 3800 block of Logan Avenue.

It began with a fight at a local club, later Martinez and another man were shot.

Martinez died and the other man identified Rivera and two other men in the shooting.

Rivera was found guilty on Thursday.

