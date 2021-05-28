Road improvement project on Highway 83
Watch out! A road pavement project could affect your commute today
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A road pavement project could affect your commute today.
Starting this morning at 8 to 5 in the afternoon, crews will be working on repaving Highway 83 North.
Work will take place four miles south of the Webb/ Dimmit County Line or nine miles north of Highway 44.
Motorists can expect single-lane closures and two-way traffic control by flagmen.
During this time, drivers are advised to slow down, prepare to stop, and expect delays.
