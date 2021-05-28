Schools out for summer!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School might be out for summer, but it’s been feeling like summer for the past few days now.

On Friday we’ll start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 99 degrees, with a heat index well beyond the triple digits.

We could also be seeing somewhat of a cloudy day with a 20 percent chance of rain during the evening hours.

Things will start to cool off in the mid to low-90s for the rest of the weekend.

We are expecting 95 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain carry on into the Memorial Day weekend as well as into next week.

On Memorial Day, expect temperatures at 93 and that’s going to remain the same until about Thursday.

We could see another high chance of rain throughout the week from Tuesday to Thursday.

