Advertisement

Smuggling attempt finds over 100 undocumented immigrants

The discovery found over 100 people inside trailer with no ventilation on a day where temperatures ranged between 90 to 99 degrees
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Agents at the I-35 checkpoint foiled a human smuggling attempt involving over 100 undocumented people.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon after agents referred a commercial trailer to secondary inspection.

Upon inspection, agents found over 100 people inside trailer with no ventilation on a day where temperatures ranged between 90 to 99 degrees.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found living inside Walmart air ducts
Texas man found living inside Walmart air ducts
Chef Jesse Kuykendall
Laredo native wins grand prize on ‘Chopped’
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
Murder trial begins for Norberto Adame Rivera
UPDATE: Man found guilty for murder in 2018
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license

Latest News

Wanted Sex Offender Arrested
Wanted Sex Offender Arrested
Sex Offenders Arrested
BP Arrest Sex Offenders
City of Laredo Survey
Laredo City Survey Coming to a Close
TAMIU Anti-Asian Hate Panel
TAMIU Anti-Asian Hate Panel
US 83 Project
US 83 Project