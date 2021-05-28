Smuggling attempt finds over 100 undocumented immigrants
The discovery found over 100 people inside trailer with no ventilation on a day where temperatures ranged between 90 to 99 degrees
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Agents at the I-35 checkpoint foiled a human smuggling attempt involving over 100 undocumented people.
The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon after agents referred a commercial trailer to secondary inspection.
Upon inspection, agents found over 100 people inside trailer with no ventilation on a day where temperatures ranged between 90 to 99 degrees.
All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.
