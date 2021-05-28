Smuggling attempt finds over 100 undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Agents at the I-35 checkpoint foiled a human smuggling attempt involving over 100 undocumented people.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon after agents referred a commercial trailer to secondary inspection.

Upon inspection, agents found over 100 people inside trailer with no ventilation on a day where temperatures ranged between 90 to 99 degrees.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

