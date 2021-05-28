Advertisement

Suspect arrested after fleeing the scene of a hit and run

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Ignacio Sandoval III for an incident that happened on Wednesday evening
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run accident.

Authorities were called out to an accident at the intersection of Houston and Convent Street at around 9 p.m.

Officers met with a victim who stated that he had been hit by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

Police were able to obtain footage of the suspect’s vehicle and moments later, they located the car at the 1100 block of Main Street.

As officers were trying to arrest Sandoval he allegedly started to resist arrest.

He was charged with an accident involving damages.

