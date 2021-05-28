Advertisement

TAMIU hosting discussion on surge of anti-Asian violence

The university will hold a virtual panel discussion that addresses the recent surge in anti-Asian hate reports in the U.S.
Peaceful protest this weekend to stop hate against the Asian community
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - TAMIU is shedding light on anti-Asian hate and violence which has seen an increase over the last year.

In observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the university will hold a virtual panel discussion that addresses the recent surge in anti-Asian hate reports in the U.S.

During the event, panelists will dive into questions about current situations surrounding anti-Asian hate and bias. The event is organized by TAMIU’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity.

The virtual event will take place today from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the TAMIU’s Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public.

