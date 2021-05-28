Travel rising by 60% over Memorial Day Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re planning to travel this Memorial Day weekend, you’re one of at least three million Texans with the same idea, according to AAA.

Travelers should anticipate increased traffic and greater delays as holiday travel is expected to increase by 60% compared to last year.

Of course, travel slowed down in 2020 because of the pandemic, but with more vaccines and lower infection rates many are ready to hit the road again.

“AAA Texas Memorial Day forecast is looking at a really big jump in the number of folks traveling over the five-day holiday weekend,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas spokesperson.

Starting Thursday through May 31st, about three million people in the lone star state will travel 50 miles or more from home.

Of that number, a majority will travel by car.

“That’s up 52% from last year. We’re expecting more traffic on our roadways and in the skies as well. A really big jump in the number of air travelers up nearly 550% from 2020.”

The Laredo International Airport is already seeing this increase.

”Last year, April and May were the two most significant months for us as far as decreases,” said Jeffrey Miller, Laredo airport director. “It was a ghost town. We really didn’t see anybody traveling. We continue to see this surge happening coming out of COVID, so besides United Airlines, we’re at higher flights today than we were in the pre-pandemic situation, which is good for us.”

The number of travelers expected this year is still lower compared to this time in 2019 but still significantly higher than 2020.

“We’re seeing an increased number of folks who are vaccinated as well as pent up demand for travel and increased consumer confidence,” said Zuber.

People should also plan for higher gas prices.

According to AAA, the average state price of regular unleaded gas is $2.72 compared to an average of $1.63 a year ago.

The current national average is $3.04 compared to $1.96 a year ago.

Although prices are higher, Webb County has some of the lowest prices in Texas at around $2.46.

Travelers should also consider traffic delays. Houston landed on AAA’s list of cities across the nation to have high travel times... in fact, more than three times the delay is predicted for this city.

Some tips for a successful trip include:

- Checking your battery engine and tires beforehand

- Planning your route ahead

- Checking your fuel grade

- Following the speed limit

- and taking your most fuel efficient vehicle

“Get plenty of rest the night before, seven to eight hours of sleep, stop every 100 miles or two hours, or of course if you feel you need to take a break before, go ahead and do that.”

Between Friday and Sunday, the airport director estimates about 1,500 people to fly out from Laredo, but even though the airport is small, he says to give yourself extra time than normal.

Both AAA and the airport suggest planning ahead and to pack your patience as you head out the door.

Car travelers should also remember to wear their seatbelt.

The Texas Department of Transportation is ramping up its enforcement of seatbelt laws in the Click It or Ticket campaign, especially over the holiday weekend.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured or they could face fines and fees up to $200.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.