Advertisement

Visit local murals on ‘Love Laredo Fridays’ to enter giveaway

All you need to do is post a picture of yourself next to your favorite mural, publish it on Facebook and hashtag “Hola Laredo” and “Laredo Fridays,” then send a screenshot of the post to the City of Laredo Government page via message.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tomorrow is Love Laredo Friday, and what better way to celebrate the gateway city than by visiting murals all around down and snapping a picture.

Whether you’re in downtown Laredo, central Laredo, or north Laredo, there are beautiful works of art to admire.

On Monday, City Manager Robert Eads posted this on Facebook:

“Murals, murals and more beautiful murals, and still many more out there. Go out, seek them out, and post a pic!” 

His message sparked something in Laredo’s number one fan: Big Lou.  

“I was like, it’d be cool to go, you know go out there take pictures, go to every mural and try to cover as much as we can in one day.”

He called on his friend Gateway City Pride association president Jorque Quijano and videographer Thomas to join him on a journey this Friday to visit every mural in town.

“What we want to do is actually do a video going to every location and do a map and show where everything is going on, and just appreciate all the hard work that the artists have been doing, and also to see things that I haven’t seen personally. You just see it on stuff that’s being posted, so that’s something that we’re trying to do and then we want to do that little video and show it around to the people.”

The reason they chose Friday is because every Friday is Love Laredo Friday in the city.

Last week, city council passed the proclamation that was proposed by Vanessa Perez in an effort to promote greater community unity and civic pride.

“That’s what Fridays are all about, to love your city, and if you don’t like your city I got 20 bucks you can go to the Greyhound and just get out, plain and simple. You know I love Laredo ever since day one.”

So remember this Friday, or any Friday, show some Laredo pride.

The city will be hosting an “I Love Laredo Fridays” giveaway.

All you need to do is post a picture of yourself next to your favorite mural, publish it on Facebook and hashtag “Hola Laredo” and “Laredo Fridays,” then send a screenshot of the post to the City of Laredo Government page via message.

Winners will be announced Friday, June 4th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Texas House approves bill to carry guns without a license
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer
Food benefits program available for families
The patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of human smuggling
Jessica Kuykendall, native Laredoan, Wins Chopped episode!
Laredoan takes $10,000 top prize on Food Network’s Chopped
Chef Jesse Kuykendall
Laredo native wins grand prize on ‘Chopped’

Latest News

Local organization plans city’s first Pride Month parade
Local organization plans city’s first Pride Month parade
Travel to increase over holiday weekend
Travel rising by 60% over Memorial Day Weekend
b
Visit local murals on ‘Love Laredo Fridays’
r
Laredo College president