Visit local murals on ‘Love Laredo Fridays’ to enter giveaway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tomorrow is Love Laredo Friday, and what better way to celebrate the gateway city than by visiting murals all around down and snapping a picture.

Whether you’re in downtown Laredo, central Laredo, or north Laredo, there are beautiful works of art to admire.

On Monday, City Manager Robert Eads posted this on Facebook:

“Murals, murals and more beautiful murals, and still many more out there. Go out, seek them out, and post a pic!”

His message sparked something in Laredo’s number one fan: Big Lou.

“I was like, it’d be cool to go, you know go out there take pictures, go to every mural and try to cover as much as we can in one day.”

He called on his friend Gateway City Pride association president Jorque Quijano and videographer Thomas to join him on a journey this Friday to visit every mural in town.

“What we want to do is actually do a video going to every location and do a map and show where everything is going on, and just appreciate all the hard work that the artists have been doing, and also to see things that I haven’t seen personally. You just see it on stuff that’s being posted, so that’s something that we’re trying to do and then we want to do that little video and show it around to the people.”

The reason they chose Friday is because every Friday is Love Laredo Friday in the city.

Last week, city council passed the proclamation that was proposed by Vanessa Perez in an effort to promote greater community unity and civic pride.

“That’s what Fridays are all about, to love your city, and if you don’t like your city I got 20 bucks you can go to the Greyhound and just get out, plain and simple. You know I love Laredo ever since day one.”

So remember this Friday, or any Friday, show some Laredo pride.

The city will be hosting an “I Love Laredo Fridays” giveaway.

All you need to do is post a picture of yourself next to your favorite mural, publish it on Facebook and hashtag “Hola Laredo” and “Laredo Fridays,” then send a screenshot of the post to the City of Laredo Government page via message.

Winners will be announced Friday, June 4th.

