Wind Symphony Memorial Day Concert held at UISD

Sounds of life symbolizing the return of pre-covid times filled the Student Activity Center Auditorium.
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The UISD Wind Symphony took the stage to perform on Thursday night.

The group played for veterans as part of their Memorial Day Concert Program.

The last time the group performed was back in 2019 before COVID hit.

Part of the program included recognition of three local veterans: Bill Green, Oscar “OJ” Hale Senior, and Tomas Rodriguez Junior were thanked for their service in the Vietnam War.

Music filled the room under the direction of conductor Carlos Gil and guest conductor John Mallon

KGNS’ own Mindy Casso served as Mistress of Ceremony.

