Advertisement

California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities searching the home of Samuel Cassidy say the man who gunned down nine co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled an arsenal that included a dozen guns, Molotov cocktails and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately...
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows approximately 22,000 thousand rounds of ammunitions found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Cassidy’s home in San Jose also was rigged to catch fire before he set off Wednesday on his deadly rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

Authorities say they don’t yet know what specifically set off Cassidy’s attack but acquaintances say he’d nursed a hatred of his workplace for at least a decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Puerto Belo house fire
North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning
17-year-old Erick Torres
Laredo native loses life in alleged road rage incident
Day In the Life of CBP
Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire officials investigating fire on Mann Road

Latest News

Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Hundreds gather on 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
File photo: Zapata County
Zapata county reports new cases of COVID-19
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champ Naomi Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety
m
WW2 recognition