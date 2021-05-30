Advertisement

Bad weather forces postponement of Lights of Hope event

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An event that was meant to remember those affected by COVID-19 was forced to reschedule due to inclement weather.

Saturday mornings storms forced event organizers to cancel the Lights of Hope Remembrance Ceremony.

The new date will be this Monday, May 31st at the UniTrade Stadium parking lot from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The ceremony which is honoring the lives lost due to covid was originally supposed to take place at North Central Park.

The city says more details about the event’s new date will be available soon.

They thank the community for their participation and understanding.

