City and county offices to be closed for Memorial Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Memorial Day many county and city offices will be closed.

As a result, all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will also be closed; however, all other services will continue their regular schedule.

Meanwhile, the City of Laredo offices will also be closed.

There will be regular garbage pick-up on Monday.

And the city landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All county and city administrative offices will re-open on Tuesday, June 1, at 8 a.m.

