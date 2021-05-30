City and county offices to be closed for Memorial Day
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Memorial Day many county and city offices will be closed.
As a result, all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will also be closed; however, all other services will continue their regular schedule.
Meanwhile, the City of Laredo offices will also be closed.
There will be regular garbage pick-up on Monday.
And the city landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All county and city administrative offices will re-open on Tuesday, June 1, at 8 a.m.
