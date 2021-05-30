Advertisement

City and county offices to be closed for Memorial Day

File photo: City Hall
File photo: City Hall(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Memorial Day many county and city offices will be closed.

As a result, all Webb County Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will also be closed; however, all other services will continue their regular schedule.

Meanwhile, the City of Laredo offices will also be closed.

There will be regular garbage pick-up on Monday.

And the city landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All county and city administrative offices will re-open on Tuesday, June 1, at 8 a.m.

