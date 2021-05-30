Advertisement

Fire officials investigating fire on Mann Road

Crews managed to extinguish the flames but the building sustained heavy damage
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that happened over the weekend.

The incident happened at the 500 block of Mann Road where fire crews found a building that was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the fire without incident; however, the roof sustained heavy damage.

The fire department says the electrical, mechanical and maintenance rooms received heavy water damage.

Fortunately, there was nobody inside the building during the time of the fire.

