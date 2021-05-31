Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Puerto Belo house fire
North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning
17-year-old Erick Torres
Laredo native loses life in alleged road rage incident
Day In the Life of CBP
Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire officials investigating fire on Mann Road

Latest News

Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Hundreds gather on 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
File photo: Zapata County
Zapata county reports new cases of COVID-19
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champ Naomi Osaka out of French Open, cites anxiety
m
WW2 recognition