Advertisement

Agents foil massive human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

Agents find more than 100 undocumented immigrants inside tractor trailer
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Agents foil a massive human smuggling attempt involving over 100 individuals.

The incident happened at the I-35 checkpoint when a K-9 team alerted agents to search the trailer.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection but ignored the agents’ commands and fled the checkpoint which escalated into a brief chase.

Eventually the driver came to a stop on the highway median before fleeing into the brush.

Agents searched the trailer and they found over 100 undocumented immigrants, eight of which were minors.

The driver was arrested shortly after and taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Puerto Belo house fire
North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning
17-year-old Erick Torres
Laredo native loses life in alleged road rage incident
Day In the Life of CBP
Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire officials investigating fire on Mann Road

Latest News

File photo: Zapata County
Zapata county reports new cases of COVID-19
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
m
WW2 recognition
Graduation ceremonies continue for LISD
Graduation ceremonies continue for LISD
San Dario accident
Accident reported on San Dario