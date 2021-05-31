Agents foil massive human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Agents foil a massive human smuggling attempt involving over 100 individuals.

The incident happened at the I-35 checkpoint when a K-9 team alerted agents to search the trailer.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection but ignored the agents’ commands and fled the checkpoint which escalated into a brief chase.

Eventually the driver came to a stop on the highway median before fleeing into the brush.

Agents searched the trailer and they found over 100 undocumented immigrants, eight of which were minors.

The driver was arrested shortly after and taken into custody.

