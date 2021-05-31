Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We lose more and more members of America’s greatest generation.

They fought in one of the most critical wars of the twentieth century and their surviving loved ones strive to make sure their legacy is not lost.

The American Legion Post 850 remembers two brave heroes on Memorial Day, brothers Everardo and Manuel Sifuentes, who risked their all for the freedom we have today.

“These individuals served their country to their fullest capabilities,” said family member Jerry Sifuentes.

Jerry is proud of his two uncles who fought bravely in World War 2.

Manuel enlisted in the army in 1941 in the infantry division. He was awarded the bronze star and honored by President George H.W. Bush.

“They gave to their country... in Manuel’s case, he almost lost his life.”

His brother Everardo enlisted in 1942.

He was stationed in England with one of the first P-38 fighter groups to fly over Berlin.

After Everardo was discharged, he continued serving his community.

“He was my scout master at Troop 186 at the Salvation Army,” said Jerry. “Way back then when he came back after the force.”

It’s been years since both brothers passed away, but their story of courage and service is never forgotten.

“These two gentlemen didn’t die at war, but they nearly did,” said Commander Hector Lee Gutierrez, Jr. “So to us, we are thinking about them. They are now deceased, but that’s why we’re giving them this award during this period.”

According to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, statistics show that 16 million Americans served in the armed forces during World War 2.

As of today, about 325,000 remain alive today.

