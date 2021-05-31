City to hold Memorial Day ceremony at cemetery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local veterans and the entire community is invited to gather at the city cemetery for a Memorial Day ceremony.

On Monday morning at 9 a.m., there will be a special event at the City Cemetery Veterans Section.

Two speakers will be present at the northeast side of the city cemetery.

Bikers will be arriving from the Park and Ride to join in on the event.

And to all those service members out there we say thank you for your service.

