Congressman Cuellar presses re-opening bridges during Homeland Security Hearing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to re-open our bridges, Congressman Henry Cuellar pressed the issue with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Homeland Security Subcommittee Hearing.

In a series of questions, Congressman Cuellar told Secretary Mayorkas that city health officials have told him they are worried migrants are exposing the community to COVID-19.

Cuellar also asked what message he could send to those who have been financially impacted by the bridge closures.

“The assurance that I can give to the people whom you represent, and throughout the border communities on our southern border and on the northern border, is that we will not restrict travel one day more than the public health imperative requires. That is the assurance I can give.” Secretary Mayorkas told Representative Cuellar.

Cuellar said he is hopeful that he can meet Secretary Mayorkas at a later date to further discuss a plan to re-open the bridges.

