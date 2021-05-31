Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Immigration continues to be a hot button issue in the country and while people have that debate, one agency works to protect our borders.

A day in the life of a CBP officer is not one many know — especially one through the eyes of a female officer.

A CBP officer is the first face you see when entering the country.

According to online job recruiter Zippia, in 2018 male CBP officers made up 85% of the agency while females rounded up the rest at nearly 15%.

However, now women are being brought into the rank.

For over 3 years, San Juanita Colugna has been a CBP officer.

She inspects hundreds of vehicles a day at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge —constantly interacting with border crossers.

She explains what she’s looking for.

“We look at their travel pattern and we ask questions and we see if its consistent with what they are telling us. And if its not, then that’s when we decide to refer.”

Not all her searches are as simple as a question.

Others are more complex and have far reaching consequences

She says, some of the biggest challenges are having to find narcotics sometimes because some of the of the concealment methods have become “very good”.

Some tasks are detail-oriented.

Take special gadget agents typically use in every-day encounters. One is a tiny camera that officers use to see what’s inside the gas tank.

On a typical day, the agency makes over 900 arrests and seizes more than 9,000 pounds of illegal drugs.

It’s part of the job requirements that make it a stressful environment at times. It didn’t help that for many years the job was more of a boys’ club.

San Juanita started when there weren’t as many CBP officers that were women.

“We’ve come a long way. We have so many women now coming into the force and they see that it is possible for a woman to work in law enforcement,” she says.

San Juanita knows she can handle the job like her other sisters in blue.

“I think that other women look at me and think that I am a mother of four and a housewife, but that I am able to work this job and can work as well.”

Officer Colugna says a day in her footsteps as a U.S. Customs Officer is highly rewarding.

She says we need more women in law enforcement.

