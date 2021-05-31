Advertisement

Graduation ceremonies continue for LISD

May. 31, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of local students will walk the stage on Monday to mark the end of their high school years.

On Monday evening, LISD will hold its commencement ceremony for Nixon High School at Shirley Field.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, Martin High School will close out the ceremonies for LISD.

Attendees are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and there will be temperatures screenings at the gate.

Meanwhile, summer school for LISD will start June 2nd.

