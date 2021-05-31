Advertisement

Hearing set for former BP agent accused of killing woman and son

File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles
File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A hearing is set this month for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her son.

Ronald Burgos-Aviles is accused of the murders of Griselda Hernandez and her baby Dominic after their bodies were found at a local park back in Apr. of 2018.

According to the Webb County docket, a hearing is set for June 15 at the 49th District Court with Judge Joe Lopez at 10 a.m.

A gag order is in place on the case, preventing anyone involved from speaking about it.

Potential jurors are set to come together on Jan. 10 of 2022 and jury selection will begin about a week after.

