Advertisement

Laredo Police Department unveils new badge design

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is updating their look with a new badge design.

The new badge not only incorporates the history of the department, but the City of Laredo’s history as well.

One of the biggest features is the San Agustin Cathedral in downtown Laredo.

Also included is the Juarez-Lincoln international bridge that connects the two nations, which also symbolizes the history with our sister city Nuevo Laredo.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Puerto Belo house fire
North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning
17-year-old Erick Torres
Laredo native loses life in alleged road rage incident
Day In the Life of CBP
Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire officials investigating fire on Mann Road

Latest News

File photo: Zapata County
Zapata county reports new cases of COVID-19
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
m
WW2 recognition
Graduation ceremonies continue for LISD
Graduation ceremonies continue for LISD
San Dario accident
Accident reported on San Dario