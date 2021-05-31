Laredo Police Department unveils new badge design

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is updating their look with a new badge design.

The new badge not only incorporates the history of the department, but the City of Laredo’s history as well.

One of the biggest features is the San Agustin Cathedral in downtown Laredo.

Also included is the Juarez-Lincoln international bridge that connects the two nations, which also symbolizes the history with our sister city Nuevo Laredo.

