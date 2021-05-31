Laredo ranked as a top ten safest city

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo is ranked as one of Texas’ to ten safest cities!

According to a survey by Safety.com, Laredo placed number eight on the list and was the most southern location on the ranking.

Safety.com narrowed down the safest cities in each state based on two primary categories: crime rates and financial safety

The study evaluated each city’s crime rate using several public safety factors including the number of violent, property, and hate crimes to help determine the safest areas to live.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says this is proof that Laredo is a safe community, and he adds that his officers work tirelessly every day to make sure this city is safe.

To view the full survey, click here .

