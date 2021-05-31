Man wanted by Laredo Police
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man who is believed to be tied to a recent theft.
Laredo Police posted a photo of a man wearing a black hat and a white Nike t-shirt with red and blue colors.
If you have any information on this man, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.
An anonymous tip can be submitted via the Laredo Police Department app under “Subject Id”.
