Man wanted by Laredo Police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man who is believed to be tied to a recent theft.

Laredo Police posted a photo of a man wearing a black hat and a white Nike t-shirt with red and blue colors.

If you have any information on this man, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

An anonymous tip can be submitted via the Laredo Police Department app under “Subject Id”.

