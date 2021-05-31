Memorial Day scams to avoid

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and is spent enjoying time with family, trips and shopping deals.

Unfortunately during this patriotic holiday, many shady retailers and con artists take advantage by targeting service members and veterans.

Fortunately, there are a few way to spot and report these kinds of scams.

Thanks to an improving economy and reopening of physical locations, we expect to see a big money weekend.

According to Adweek, 8 in 10 U.S. adults might spend close to $500 this weekend.

But be aware ---- with every major busy shopping holiday, we find consumers turning to shady online retailers or aggressive sales tactics using the backdrop of Memorial Day to con people.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the most common scams targeting service members include:

• high-priced military loans

• veterans’ benefits buyout plans

• fake rental properties

• misleading car sales

• and expensive life insurance policies

BBB Scam Tracker reports that in 2020, active-duty service members lost more than $190,000 to scammers across the United States.

While the vast majority of money was lost to online purchase scams, employment, COVID-19 and phishing scams were also prevalent.

BBB also reports 49% of scam victims were over the age of 55.

“We are talking about aggressive sales techniques pointed directly at the military community. So we are seeing these victims be a little older in age, like older than 55. The most prevalent are online purchases and phishing scams targeting VA veterans and their families,” Jason Meza with the BBB advises.

He urges consumers to be vigilant in spotting scams.

He recommends to:

**Do your research. Spend the time to research a company before purchasing their services or goods. Review business profiles on bbb.org and check government websites if the service is required to be licensed

**Avoid aggressive sales tactics. Companies and businesses that pressure consumers to immediately contract their services without allowing time to obtain quotes or estimates from competitors should be handled cautiously.

**Beware of emotional appeals. Exercise care when engaging with businesses that use targeted emotional reactions to entice donations or contributions from consumers.

**Never wire money to strangers. Money that is sent via wire transfer is extremely difficult to track and nearly impossible to be reimbursed.

Military service members who have been victims of a scam are encouraged to report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Information provided may prevent another person from falling victim.

If you are wanting to contribute to veteran and military service charities this Memorial Day weekend, BBB’s give.org offers a list of verified charities and tips to make sure your contributions are going to the right place.

