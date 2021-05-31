Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A father and daughter wanted for sexual conduct with an ancestor are caught in Mexico and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Now, the young woman’s mother is speaking out about her daughters’ arrest and how this has destroyed her entire family.

Andrea Cano says she was only 11 when she met Jason Cline.

At 14-years-old she gave birth to her daughter Destiny, shortly after Jason walked out of their lives.

Years later, a secret encounter between Destiny and Jason sparked an inappropriate romance that has left Andrea devastated.

Andrea Cano is living a nightmare.

She says her daughter is a victim and Jason Cline needs to have justice served on him.

Her first born; Destiny Cline was arrested for a charge of alleged sexual conduct with her father but the story is not what it seems. To understand, Destiny, Andrea shares how it all began.

Cano says she was raised by a very angry, alcoholic, abusive father, and a drug addicted mother.

At 11 years old, she and Jason crossed paths.

Cano says, “He saw me walking home, I was 11 years old. He started to talk to me and then started to molest me.”

At 13, Andrea became pregnant, nine months later Destiny was born and Jason walked out of her life.

When destiny was 17, unbeknownst to Andrea her grandmother helped her find Jason.

Cano says Destiny was brainwashed by Jason and the two eventually ran away.

Destiny left Washington State to meet Jason, her estranged father in Colorado.

Cano says the police were not able to do anything because Destiny was 18 years old and she hadn’t seen her in four years.

Andrea says her daughter changed refusing to see her and the only family she’s known.

Cano says “She was a good girl. She went to school all the time. She had two scholarships for two different universities. Was getting ready to graduate. My husband raised her from the time she was four with me. So that’s her father.”

But this past February, a call changed her life.

Someone called Cano saying that her daughter had fled to Mexico with her father. Authorities in Tarrant County said they were making pornography with each other and selling it.

Andrea says Jason took advantage of their daughter.

Shocked, devastated, and determined to bring her daughter home. Despite the charge against destiny, Cano says her daughter is the victim.

Cano created a Facebook page in hopes of finding Destiny and warning others about Jason.

Through Andrea’s search, both were found in Mexico and extradited to the U.S.

A bittersweet homecoming Andrea never expected.

Cano says, “My daughter is a good girl. You should be able to trust the person who is the father of your child. Whether you want him to be or not. Now she’s sitting in jail, on the border of Mexico.

Andrea says Destiny wants to press charges against Jason.

Once destiny’s out of prison, Andrea says she will work to get destiny counseling.

Destiny and Jason are both being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.