North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A house in north Laredo catches fire over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday after midnight when fire crews were called out to the 8700 block of Puerto Belo.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house engulfed in flames.

The residents were inside the home when the fire started.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without injury to the residents or personnel.

