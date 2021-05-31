Rain in the summertime

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to end the month of May, with some rain.

On Monday we’ll start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 95 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will only increase as we head into the week.

On Tuesday we could see a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 93 degrees.

Those temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s as we continue to see some heavy gloom and high chances of rain.

On Wednesday, we’re looking at a high of 91 degrees and lows in the mid-70s with a 60 percent chance of rain.

There will be a 50 percent chance of rain on Thursday with a high of 90 degrees.

These chances of rain and 90-degree temperatures will persist into the weekend.

On Friday Expect a high of 93 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, the sun will come out, but those high chances of rain will persist.

Overall we will start the month of June in the 90s and with some thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.