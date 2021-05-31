United South Middle School Students shake off year with massive maracas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -While schools out for the summer, a group of young artists are going BIG before they go home for vacation.

Students at the United South Middle School Art Club are shaking off the school year with something huge!

After being rattled by the pandemic as well as the many hurdles it created, a group of 15 students got together after school to use their craft to create these two 13 foot maracas.

It all started back in April when the students wanted to do something special for Cino De Mayo and their art teacher decided to make giant maracas.

For nearly two months, the students worked on the project after school.

Art Teacher Monika Sanchez came up with the assignment after she posted her own paper mache sculpture of a giant concha which garnered millions of views online.

Sanchez says, “These maracas were a collaboration, how are we going to bring the kids back to campus to feel comfortable to feel safe, and still be able to produce something amazing.”

By following their teachers’ experiences, the students worked endlessly to recapture the magic of supersizing their own items.

Estrella Luna says, “They put the chicken wire, and then after that, we put paper mache and flower and water. We put on the maracas and we put clay and we painted and this is the result.”

The project shook up so much attention, the club was invited to visit Ripley’s Believe it or Not on Alamo Plaza in San Antonio.

Iris Rosas says, “It’s unbelievable, I couldn’t believe it that my own teacher is going to come out in Ripley’s believe it or not but it gives me happy that our teacher did something happy for us.”

Ms. Sanchez says it’s all about providing the kids an escape from the tough year that they had.

Ms. Sanchez and her students will be featured in the 19th edition of Ripley’s Believe it or not. Congratulations to those kids.

