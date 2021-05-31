Advertisement

Webb County DWI Program graduates 19

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County’s DWI court program celebrated nineteen graduates in a virtual ceremony last Wednesday.

Officer Emmanuel Diaz was the guest speaker and told the graduates that this is not the end but merely the beginning in a lifetime process of change and implementation.

The goal of the program is to keep the graduates sober and to reduce drunk driving.

In total, over 251 participants have now graduated from the DWI court program.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Puerto Belo house fire
North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning
17-year-old Erick Torres
Laredo native loses life in alleged road rage incident
Day In the Life of CBP
Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Fire officials investigating fire on Mann Road

Latest News

File photo: Zapata County
Zapata county reports new cases of COVID-19
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
Brothers who fought in World War 2 honored
m
WW2 recognition
Graduation ceremonies continue for LISD
Graduation ceremonies continue for LISD
San Dario accident
Accident reported on San Dario