Webb County DWI Program graduates 19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County’s DWI court program celebrated nineteen graduates in a virtual ceremony last Wednesday.

Officer Emmanuel Diaz was the guest speaker and told the graduates that this is not the end but merely the beginning in a lifetime process of change and implementation.

The goal of the program is to keep the graduates sober and to reduce drunk driving.

In total, over 251 participants have now graduated from the DWI court program.

