Zapata county reports new cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Zapata County since last week.

County officials are recommending their citizens get vaccinated.

Over 60% of Zapata residents eligible for the vaccine have already received at least one dose, but everyone else will have an opportunity later this week.

As the fire department will have vaccines available for anyone 18 and older.

They will be giving them out starting on Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday and no appointment is necessary.

Testing dates are also available this Wednesday, June 2nd and Thursday, June 3rd at the Zapata County Pavilion.

