Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Day In the Life of CBP
Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer
Griselda Garcia
Woman wanted for alleged criminal activity
Puerto Belo house fire
North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning
File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles
Hearing set for former BP agent accused of killing woman and son

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
President Joe Biden marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.
Biden marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, a worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in...
Meat producer ransomware attack disrupts global production