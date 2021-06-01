City holds Memorial Day tribute to fallen heroes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After some dramatic pauses due to the pandemic, Memorial Day observations surfaced across the country, honoring those who’ve died in service to our nation.

For decades now, Memorial weekend has been observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving the U.S. Military.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

It’s a reminder of our history, our veterans, and our beloved freedom.

“We lost three in the family so this means a lot to me,” said Ernesto Sanchez. “It also means a lot for the country because this country has produced so many heroes and I am sorry I only have one life to give to my country. If they would take me- I know they wouldn’t, I’m 93 years old- I would do the best as I could.”

Korean veteran Ernesto Sanchez stands tall as he and his peers pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

“Laredo is so dynamic,” said Lieutenant Douglas M. Alford. “They have so many people that join the service from here and Mexico, more than 10% of the people that went to war during World War II were from Mexico.”

“Every year we come together as a community to give thanks to give respect to those that have fallen,” said Mayor Pete Saenz. “Of course we remember them, we remember them and of course their families that supported them and actually built up their character to accept that call... that call to duty.”

Family members could be seen holding photographs, flags and flowers and the names of those lost echoed across the city cemetery.

Following the placement of the wreath of fallen heroes, gun salute cemented the proceedings.

“It hurts very much when one of your friends is blown... so people must forgive me, I don’t remember names, because if I know names it hurts a lot,” said Sanchez. “This is a beautiful country. We must fight for our freedom and we keep on doing our best until god takes us.”

Cities and towns across the United States hosted Memorial Day parades after being forced to scale down or cancel celebrations last year.

On a less somber note, the long weekend unofficially marks the beginning of summer.

On a national level, President Biden also participated in the traditional wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier and delivered remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

