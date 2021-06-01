Advertisement

City to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for C2 Green Ranch Circulator

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Residents living in the Green Ranch subdivision will now have easier access to city transportation.

On Tuesday, the city will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for El Metro and El Lift’s new C2 Green Ranch Circulator.

The project will bring public transportation services to residents and workers in the Green Ranch, Deer Creek, La Bota, Pan America, and Inter-America warehouse Districts along Mines Road.

The event will take place today at noon at the Green Ranch Community Park located at 1827 Mustang Island Drive and will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Those who will be in attendance will be District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez, Assistant City Manager, Kristina Hale, and El Metro’s GM, Claudia San Miguel.

The new service will begin on Monday, June 7th.

