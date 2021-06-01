Advertisement

Fire breaks out at central Laredo hotel

The Laredo Fire Department is investigating it as a possible arson case
File photo: Fire breaks out at Amerik Suites(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a possible arson case that happened at a Laredo Hotel.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 1, at around 3:30 a.m. when crews were called out to a fire at Amerik Suites located at the 6500 block of Metro Ct.

Firefighters arrived and found an active fire to the first-floor bathroom and the west wing hallway.

Crews managed to evacuate all of the guests from the building and the sprinkler system was activated which caused flooding in the affected area.

Fortunately, there was minimal fire damage to the building and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say arson is a type two felony and is punishable from two to 20 years in prison.

