Human smuggling attempts ends in crash, handgun seizure

BP agents tried to perform a traffic stop on two suspicious vehicles when each of them went in different directions
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents at the Laredo North Station, working with local law enforcement, stopped two human smuggling attempts in progress.

This Monday afternoon agents tried to perform a traffic stop on two suspicious vehicles, a black SUV and a gray pickup truck.

The cars were traveling on the northbound lane a few miles south of Encinal, Texas.

As agents attempted to stop the vehicles, the black SUV sped north on I-35 while the gray pickup truck turned around and traveled south.

The Encinal Police Department and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office were able to follow the black SUV until it crashed and came to a stop on the I-35 median near mile marker 84.

A total of 11 people were caught, nine of which were determined to be in the country illegally. A handgun was also confiscated after agents searched the vehicle.

At the same time, agents were able to track the gray pickup and initiated a stop just north of Laredo.

There, a human smuggling attempt was discovered with 12 people involved.

All were taken into custody pending further investigation.

