Laredo’s Animal Care Services offering free adoptions on Tuesdays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is helping find homes for several furry friends.

Every Tuesday, adoptions are free at the City of Laredo’s Animal Care Services shelter.

The coordinator for the shelter says this is a great way to help find a new place to live for these creatures.

Here at home, the men and women in blue got involved by featuring a pet of the week.

”Yes, the police department comes in bi-weekly and we feature a cat and a dog as pet of the week,” said Maribel Maciel. “They’re available for adoption, you know, for the public.”

If you want to see a pet before adopting you have to call the shelter first at (956) 625-1860.

Adoptions are free on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The rest of the week adoptions are $134, this includes the microchip, spay or neutered, and the rabies vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.