Advertisement

Laredo’s Animal Care Services offering free adoptions on Tuesdays

The Laredo Police Department is helping find homes for several furry friends.
City of Laredo’s Animal Care Services
City of Laredo’s Animal Care Services(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is helping find homes for several furry friends.

Every Tuesday, adoptions are free at the City of Laredo’s Animal Care Services shelter.

The coordinator for the shelter says this is a great way to help find a new place to live for these creatures.

Here at home, the men and women in blue got involved by featuring a pet of the week.

”Yes, the police department comes in bi-weekly and we feature a cat and a dog as pet of the week,” said Maribel Maciel. “They’re available for adoption, you know, for the public.”

If you want to see a pet before adopting you have to call the shelter first at (956) 625-1860.

Adoptions are free on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The rest of the week adoptions are $134, this includes the microchip, spay or neutered, and the rabies vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Day In the Life of CBP
Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer
Griselda Garcia
Woman wanted for alleged criminal activity
Puerto Belo house fire
North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning
File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles
Hearing set for former BP agent accused of killing woman and son

Latest News

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks about aviation security ahead of the...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
File photo: LISD Graduation
Martin High School graduation ceremony to start early
File photo: LISD students
Summer school for LISD to start Wednesday
44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing woman