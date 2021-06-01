LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In addition to remembering the brave lives lost during and after war on this Memorial Day.

The City of Laredo remembered lives lost to COVID-19 at the Uni-trade Stadium on Monday night.

As of Thursday, 841 Laredoans have died as a result of complications with COVID-19, but 841 Laredoans’ memories live on and they were honored in the Lights of Hope: a COVID-19 Remembrance Ceremony.

The Laredo community stood together to remember those who passed away after a battle with COVID-19 with a remembrance walk and a prayer, lives lost but never forgotten.

“May he comfort you in your loss and sorrow, may he gently wipe every tear from your eyes, and lift you up from the depths of grief,” said Monsignor Alex Salazar.

A light display, hundreds of people gathered, walking in memory of their loved ones around uni-trade stadium eventually coming back to hear from city leaders and those who fought the virus on the frontlines.

In attendance were young and old, men and women, remembering together.

The city is also working on creating a physical memorial to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

They are accepting donations and looking for sponsors to build a permanent COVID remembrance monument.

Anyone who would like to donate to help build the memorial can do so by clicking https://paypal.me/keeplaredobeautiful.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.