Local councilmember reveals need for liver transplant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This past Friday, District 1 Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez shared why he’s been out of the public eye recently.

In a Facebook live video, Councilman Gonzalez revealed he had been in and out of the hospital for close to a year.

After receiving a diagnosis from his physician, he says he’s in need of a liver transplant.

Despite the news, he says he still has many reasons to not give up.

“I’m not a quitter. I’ve never been one, so I’m not going to quite in life. I’m fighting for my kids and my wife, and they’re by my side and I thank them for that.”

Gonzalez says he is ready to move forward and live with his diagnosis.

He says constituents can expect to see more of him.

