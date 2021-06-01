Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing woman

Romeo Ramos-Molina allegedly got into an altercation with a woman which escalated into a stabbing
44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina
44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted and stabbed a woman outside of her house.

Laredo Police arrested 44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina and charged him with aggravated assault with a weapon.

The incident happened on May 29th at around 2 a.m. when officers were called out to the 300 block of Salamanca Court for an assault.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who had several injuries including cuts all over her body.

The victim told her she got into an argument with Ramos Molina and at one point he assaulted her and stabbed her several times.

Ramos-Molina fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

After a thorough investigation, police determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Ramos-Molina.

