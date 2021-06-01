Martin High School graduation ceremony to start early

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo high school is moving its commencement ceremony ahead of schedule.

Due to the possibility of rain, LISD is changing the start time for Martin High School’s Graduation Ceremony from 8 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Guests and graduates are encouraged to bring their umbrellas and raincoats with them to Shirley Field.

