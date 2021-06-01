Advertisement

School districts continue meal programs for students

LISD will continue summer meal program and UISD will provide grab and go meals throughout the summer
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although school’s out for summer, both school districts are continuing their efforts to make sure students are well fed during the break.

LISD is continuing its free summer meals program; meanwhile, UISD will continue to offer its grab-and-go meal service.

The schools will offer meals to children ages one to 18. Grab and go meal sites at UISD will be available from now until July 29, Monday through Thursday only.

Children do not have to be enrolled at UISD, but parents do need to provide some form of ID and report card.

Meanwhile, LISD, will be serving free meals at over 57 meal sites including 28 LISD schools, rec centers, libraries, and boys and girls club.

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday from now until July 2.

For more information on pick-up locations, you can contact your child’s respective school campus and or district.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Day In the Life of CBP
Day in the life: Customs and Border Protection Officer
Griselda Garcia
Woman wanted for alleged criminal activity
Puerto Belo house fire
North Laredo house catches fire Saturday morning
File photo: Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles
Hearing set for former BP agent accused of killing woman and son

Latest News

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks about aviation security ahead of the...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
City of Laredo’s Animal Care Services
Laredo’s Animal Care Services offering free adoptions on Tuesdays
File photo: LISD Graduation
Martin High School graduation ceremony to start early
File photo: LISD students
Summer school for LISD to start Wednesday
44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing woman