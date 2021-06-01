School districts continue meal programs for students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although school’s out for summer, both school districts are continuing their efforts to make sure students are well fed during the break.

LISD is continuing its free summer meals program; meanwhile, UISD will continue to offer its grab-and-go meal service.

The schools will offer meals to children ages one to 18. Grab and go meal sites at UISD will be available from now until July 29, Monday through Thursday only.

Children do not have to be enrolled at UISD, but parents do need to provide some form of ID and report card.

Meanwhile, LISD, will be serving free meals at over 57 meal sites including 28 LISD schools, rec centers, libraries, and boys and girls club.

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday from now until July 2.

For more information on pick-up locations, you can contact your child’s respective school campus and or district.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.