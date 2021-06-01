Summer school for LISD to start Wednesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Just because it is summer, that doesn’t mean the learning has to stop!

Summer school classes for LISD will start on Wednesday, June 2.

Students can enroll in classes for credit, promotion, or enrichment.

The goal is to provide students a wide array of educational experiences to all students to fulfill their educational needs.

Classes will be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and they will end on June 25.

For more information, parents can contact their child’s school campus.

