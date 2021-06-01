Advertisement

US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks about aviation security ahead of the...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks about aviation security ahead of the summer travel season during a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has formally ended a Trump-era immigration policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ announcement ends “Migrant Protection Protocols,” which returned about 70,000 asylum-seekers to Mexico from January 2019 until it was halted on President Joe Biden’s first day in office two years later.

It appeared to be a foregone conclusion after Biden promised as a candidate to end the policy, but the president left a small window open by ordering a formal review.

