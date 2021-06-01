Advertisement

When it rains it pours

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The rain fell down and woke many dreams Tuesday morning and those chances of rain will continue into the week.

On Tuesday we’ll start out wet and muggy in the low 70s but temperatures and the humidity will rise to about 92 degrees, with feels-like temperatures reaching near the triple digits.

On Wednesday, things will feel the same, we’re looking at a high of 91 degrees and lows in the 70s with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Now temperatures will drop to the upper 80s, we are expecting a high of 88 with lows in the 70s and a 70 percent chance of rain.

These 80s will continue into the Friday, we’re looking at a high of 88 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain.

We’ll bounce back to the mid-90s as we head into the weekend. Prepare for a hot and humid weekend.

