Woman wanted for alleged criminal activity

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s Manhunt Mondays, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your helping in putting a woman accused of engaging in criminal activity behind bars.

Griselda Garcia is wanted on that charge plus theft of property.

Her last known address is the 12600 block of Black Hawk.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked call the Sheriff’s Office at 956-415-2878.

