7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lifted air does not appear buoyant enough to form or maintain tall rain clouds tonight. I will watch the radars, just in case. Our chances increase as we reach Wednesday night, and especially Thursday and Friday as an upper level disturbance promotes rising motion in our humid gulf airmass.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight, only a slight shower chance toward morning, low in the low to mid 70′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the upper 80′s to around 90. A chance of thundershowers Wednesday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday and Friday, highs in the low to mid 80′s. Mostly cloudy Saturday, a slight chance of a shower, highs near 90. Partly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, highs in the mid to upper 90′s.

