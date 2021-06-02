Advertisement

Agents foil two human smuggling attempts at separate checkpoints

Agents foil two human smuggling attempts
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling cases where people were being transported in the beds of pick-up trucks.

The first incident happened on Monday when agents encountered a pick-up truck near the Hebbronville Station on Farm to Market Road.

When agents searched the bed of the truck, they found four undocumented immigrants inside.

The second incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when agents observed a white pick-up truck near the I-35 checkpoint.

Agents performed a traffic stop and found 13 undocumented immigrants in the backseat and the bed of the truck.

All of the individuals were arrested and taken in for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Romeo Ramos-Molina
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing woman
Griselda Garcia
Woman wanted for alleged criminal activity
Andrea Cano
Mother shares story of daughter who was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with father
Tractor trailer on fire
UPDATE: Tractor trailer on fire reported on IH-35
District 1 Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez
Local councilmember reveals need for liver transplant

Latest News

Man killed in collision with semi
File photo: Samuel Enrique Lopez
Samuel Enrique Lopez due back in court
Wanted for Car Theft
Laredo Crime Stopper Car Theft
Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Gang Members
Gang Members Arrested
Nuevo Laredo Sinkhole
Nuevo Laredo Sinkhole