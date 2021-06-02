Agents foil two human smuggling attempts at separate checkpoints

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling cases where people were being transported in the beds of pick-up trucks.

The first incident happened on Monday when agents encountered a pick-up truck near the Hebbronville Station on Farm to Market Road.

When agents searched the bed of the truck, they found four undocumented immigrants inside.

The second incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when agents observed a white pick-up truck near the I-35 checkpoint.

Agents performed a traffic stop and found 13 undocumented immigrants in the backseat and the bed of the truck.

All of the individuals were arrested and taken in for processing.

